Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 3 hours ago 1
VW Gives Arteon Lowered, Very Green Makeover For 'Big Sur' Concept

VW USA's latest 'Enthusiast Fleet' car is an Arteon with a 40mm drop, some new wheels and a green wrap

VW USA doesn’t leave the modding solely up to its customers. The American arm of the car giant has what it calls an ‘Enthusiast Fleet‘ of tastefully tweaked products, and this is the latest one - the Arteon ‘Big Sur’.

Made in collaboration with FMS Automotive and Rotiform, it’s named after a famous stretch of California coastline. The fastback/hatchback is finished in ‘forest green’, which sadly isn’t a standard Arteon hue - what you’re looking at here is a wrap.

This isn’t your bog-standard wrap, though. To ensure no part of the original Urano Grey paintwork is visible, the wrap extends to the door shuts and engine bay. During the 50-60 hour process, all the doors, the bonnet and the boot lid were all removed. “I’m really proud of the amount of detail and attention we put into it,” said Gil Plasencia of FMS Automotive, adding, “Looking at a distance, it looks like it’s a paint job.”

It’d be a shame to go to all that effort and stick with the stock wheels and ride height, so on the former front, the Arteon has been given gloss black 20-inch Rotiform TUF-R wheels. These are shod in lengthily-named Continental Extreme Contact DWS 06 Plus 245/45/20 all-season tyres.

At present, the Arteon rides around 40mm lower than it did from the factory via an adjustable coilover setup of some description (VW doesn’t go into further detail). Not enough low? A drop of 60mm is possible.

Subtly enhancing the Arteon’s already handsome body is a custom body kit adapted from a Voomeran Lower Valence package, consisting of a front splitter, side skirts and a neat little boot spoiler.

Want to see it IRL? VW USA is promising to wheel it out at various events along with its other 2021 Enthusiast Fleet cars.

