VW Ditching Hateful Touch-Sensitive Steering Wheel Controls, Admits Customers Prefer Buttons

CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars Thomas Schäfer has announced on LinkedIn that the German brand will be bringing back physical buttons to its steering wheels. We’ll be glad to see the back of the awful touch sensitive buttons – we’re tired of complaining about them in every review of a VW with them fitted…

In the post, Schäfer revealed “We are sharpening our portfolio and our design, plus creating a new simplicity in operating our vehicles. For example, we are bringing back the push-button steering wheel!” He added that the brand is listening to owners, and the reintroduction of physical controls is something “customers want from VW.”

Volkswagen’s touch sensitive controls on higher spec variants of its cars, such as the Golf GTI and R, Tiguan R and many of its electric models, have come under criticism in recent times. The controls consist of a smooth, black piece of plastic on the steering wheel which can be easily activated by accident. Users also dislike the lack of feedback offered when using a touch sensitive system.