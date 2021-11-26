or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 13 hours ago
News

Volvo Wants To Turn Your Whole Windscreen Into A Giant HUD

The Volvo Cars Tech Fund has invested in a company called Spectralics, whose "multi-layered thin combiner" could revolutionise head-up displays

Remind me later
Volvo - Volvo Wants To Turn Your Whole Windscreen Into A Giant HUD - News

In-car head-up displays are getting more and more sophisticated. Once only capable of showing basic information, there are now HUDs around that can show rev counters, navigation instructions and incoming calls, all in a variety of different colours.

The tech usually involves a projector behind the steering wheel that beams information onto the windscreen, but Volvo wants to take things a step further - by making the entire screen one giant HUD. Using the Volvo Cars Tech Fund, founded in 2018, the Swedish firm has invested $2 million in Spectralics, a start-up that might just make such a thing a reality.

Volvo - Volvo Wants To Turn Your Whole Windscreen Into A Giant HUD - News

The key to all this is a “multi-layered thin combiner” or MLTC. Described as a “thin optics ‘film,” the MLTC could be built into a car’s windscreen and/or windows, allowing for the display of all sorts of imagery. In an example image attached to the press release, we can see more familiar HUD stuff like current speed, along with a speed limit display high up the left side of the screen, and an augmented reality warning for a ‘moose crossing’. Very Swedish.

There’s a lot going on, which might lead to distraction concerns. However, the argument could be made that such a concept has the potential to greatly reduce the need for the driver to take their eyes off the road. Crucially, the way the augmented elements should, Volvo says “instil a sense of distance,” ensuring a “safe and immersive experience”.

Volvo - Volvo Wants To Turn Your Whole Windscreen Into A Giant HUD - News

Volvo is also looking at other possible applications for the technology, including “advanced filters for various applications, in-cabin sensing, blind-proof front-looking cameras and digital holographic projections”. Don’t expect to see this in a Volvo product any time soon, though - the tech is said to be “at an early stage of development.”

Speaking about the investment Volvo Cars Tech Fund boss Lee Ma said: “Spectralics is a good portfolio fit for us and we believe that their technology has the potential to set a standard for the next generation of displays and cameras.”

More Volvo posts

1 comment

Recommended News The Hyundai Elantra N Is A 276bhp Piece Of Sports Saloon Forbidden Fruit Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Porsche Has Recalled The Taycan Due To A Sudden Power Loss Issue News This Hyundai Accent-Based Ford Mustang Replica Is All Kinds Of Wrong News Tweaked Porsche 911 GT2 RS Grabs Nurburgring Lap Record News Street Racing VW Golf R Leaves The Line Backwards, With Smashy Consequences News Chevrolet Has A New 10.35L, 1,000bhp N/A Crate Engine News The New 473bhp Porsche 911 GTS Has 992 Turbo Bits And Less Sound Proofing News Honda NSX Bows Out With New Type S Version News £20,000 Keyless Car Theft Device Disguised As A Game Boy Recovered By Police

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or