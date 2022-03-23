VIP London Taxi Is As Luxurious As A Rolls-Royce

The London Taxi is one of the world’s best known automotive shapes, and saw its biggest upgrade in decades in 2018, thanks to the arrival of an all-new range-extender hybrid model. But even with bits borrowed from Volvo, you could hardly call the taxi’s hard-wearing rear compartment a nexus of luxury. That’s all set to change for a range of ‘VIP Class’ models, that are so plush that cabbie’s will have to turf their passengers out when the ride is over.

Likened to travelling in a private jet, the Sutton VIP Class Taxi can seat between two and six lucky high-net-worth individuals and Bitcoin magnates. There’s a 20-inch media screen to keep an eye on the stock market, a WiFi router and a thumping sound system. Of course, being British, there’s also real wood veneer for a touch of old-world charm, and built-in umbrellas for the 156 days of the year that it rains in the nation’s Capital.