Upcoming Electric Chevrolet Silverado Will Counter Vast 24-Inch Wheels With Rear-Steer

The electric Silverado will at least match the Ford F-150 Lightning’s 400-mile range, and four-wheel steering will be available to make manoeuvring easier

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

We tend to laugh at donk cars with silly 30-inch-plus wheels and the necessary suspension lift to ride on rims so big. But it seems that sooner or later you’ll be able to order wheels that size from the factory. We say that as the new electric Chevrolet Silverado truck will be available with uuuuuge 24-inch wheels. In Europe, Audi and Lamborghini have decided that 23 inches of wheel is enough - that’s the highest possible size on the RS Q8 and Urus. But Chevrolet’s trying its hardest to take on the Ford F-150 Lightning, plus the tens of other leccy pickups from Rivian, Bollinger, Hummer, Tesla and others.

Chevy hasn’t revealed the Silverado’s styling yet. But we can almost guarantee that 24-inch mega-wheels won’t look too out of place on it, given that they fit nicely within the wheel arches. In the UK a Silverado would have its own postcode. The bow-tie brand has also revealed that four-wheel steering will be available on the electric Silverado. Our guess is that it’ll be something you’ll be asked to pay extra for, but this video, posted to social media, shows that the four-wheel-steer does make the truck more manoeuvrable. Without it, you’ll be doing a lot more million-point turns.

Of course, the Hummer pickup also has four-wheel steering, and even a CrabWalk mode that lets it drive sideways. It’s not yet known whether the rechargeable Silverado will get this feature as well. Previous GM SUVs have offered this capability as well, as it helps towing as well as manoeuvrability. The Chevy will need to have a towing capacity even bigger than its wheels, otherwise it won’t stand a chance of beating the F-150 Lightning and its 4.5-tonne maximum. The Ford also comes with a massive frunk and the ability to use it as a power station for home electricals.