or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 2 hours ago
News

Travis Pastrana Will Drift This 1983 Subaru GL Monster In The Next Gymkhana

Hoonigan has revealed the vehicular star for the next Gymkhana instalment, and it's a boxy Subaru from the 80s

Remind me later
Subaru - Travis Pastrana Will Drift This 1983 Subaru GL Monster In The Next Gymkhana - News

Move over carbon WRX STI, Travis Pastrana has a new and very different kind of Subaru with which to generate huge clouds of smoke. The stunt driver and rally ace, who took over the Gymkhana reins from Ken Block not so long ago, used Instagram to reveal his new ride - a 1983 GL wagon.

Known as the Leone in some markets, the boxy estate doesn’t seem like the most obvious candidate for tyre-shredding tomfoolery, but it doesn’t look like there’s much of the standard car left. It’s now sitting pretty on larger wheels (gold, of course) with huge arch extensions, and judging by its brief appearance in a Hoonigan video (below), it’s packing some sort of heavily modified boxer-four. Its STI predecessor, for reference, made 850bhp and 664lb ft of torque from a 2.3-litre flat-four.

We’re left guessing here as no technical information is available. Pastrana has at least confirmed he will indeed be using it for the next Gymkhana film as Block “is giving me another shot”. Before now, it wasn’t known if the man’s subbing duties were a one-off or a longer-running thing.

Pastrana also gave some initial driving impressions of what he describes as “the coolest car I’ve ever driven”. He said:

“Shorter wheelbase makes it more agile and the boxy body makes it easier for proximity driving. This car should allow me to some higher speed proximity drifts while upping my slower speed technical driving to the bar Ken expects from the Gymkhana Series.”

Subaru - Travis Pastrana Will Drift This 1983 Subaru GL Monster In The Next Gymkhana - News

Hopefully, we’ll also be getting as much airtime as Gymkhana 2020, which included a spectacular jump over the harbour of Annapolis, Pastrana’s Maryland hometown. Oh, and a powerboat racer was tearing across the water underneath at the time.

See also: Gymkhana 2020 Is Here And The Jumps Are Spectacular

We’re not sure when filming will commence for ‘Gymkhana 2022’, nor do we know when it’ll be out. We can at least be fairly certain it’ll be worth the wait.

More Subaru posts

0 comments

Recommended News Mitsubishi Ralliart's Quiet Rebirth Reaches Delica, Eclipse Cross And Others Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Gordon Murray Automotive's T.33 Will Be An N/A V12 GT Car News New Ford Focus ST Gets A Whopping Touchscreen, Mean Green Paint And A Wet Zone News The Lancia Delta Is Coming Back As An Electric Vehicle News The 1073bhp Subaru STI E-RA Is An Electric Racer Aiming For A Nurburgring Glory News The New Ford Ranger Arrives This Month With An F-150-Like Face News The Renault 5 'Turbo 3' Is An 80s Mid-Engine Hero Reborn For The 21st Century News The S65-Engined SVE Oletha Is (Sort Of) The Z8 Coupe BMW Never Made News The Totem GT Super Is An Alfa Romeo Restomod With A 600bhp Giulia GTA V6

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or