Travis Pastrana Uses 850bhp Gymkhana Subaru To Smash Mt. Washington Hillclimb Record

The Mount Washington Hillclimb might not be as internationally well known as Pikes Peak’s ‘Race to the Clouds’, but it’s actually a little older. And just as scary.

Don’t believe us? Watch Travis Pastrana’s record-breaking run at the course, using the carbon fibre-bodied, 850bhp Subaru WRX STI he hurled around Annapolis for Gymkhana 2020. In the end, he reached the finish line of the 7.6-mile road in five minutes and 28.67 seconds, 45 seconds quicker than his closest competitor and 16 seconds faster than the 2017 record set by…Travis Pastrana, as it happens.