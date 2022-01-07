or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 5 hours ago
News

Toyota Teases More Hardcore GR Yaris And Mystery Racer

Toyota will be revealing a "fully tuned model of the GR Yaris" and a "GR GT3 Concept" at the Tokyo Auto Salon next week

Remind me later
Toyota - Toyota Teases More Hardcore GR Yaris And Mystery Racer - News

Packing 257bhp and an all-wheel drive system into a small package, the GR Yaris is already one of the most exciting hot hatches currently on sale. Don’t think that means Toyota is resting on its laurels, however. The Japanese company will soon reveal a “fully tuned model of the GR Yaris,” and although all we have for now is a darkened teaser image (seen above with the brightness turned up), we can see this thing means business.

See also: Even Spicier Toyota GR Yaris Spied At The ‘Ring

Set to be shown off at the Tokyo Auto Salon from 14 January, we can see it sports a more prominent front splitter than the standard model, a new bonnet vent, and a sizeable rear wing. The latter is a different part to what was seen hanging off the back of a hotter GR Yaris spotted at the Nurburgring last year, adopting a top-mount ‘swan neck’ design.

Toyota - Toyota Teases More Hardcore GR Yaris And Mystery Racer - News

For now, we’re left guessing, as Toyota is saying precious little about its new creation. The use of the word “model” suggests this is more than just some official tuning parts, perhaps a new GRMN derivative. Along with the new aero, we’d expect such a thing to feature suspension improvements, and judging by that bonnet vent, a smidge more power from the 1.6-litre inline-three.

It won’t be alone on Toyota’s Tokyo Auto Salon stand. Alongside will be a “GR GT3 Concept,” which is described as a “racing-dedicated concept car that incorporates the knowledge and refined technologies TGR has gained in the field of motorsports.”

Toyota - Toyota Teases More Hardcore GR Yaris And Mystery Racer - News

Again, there’s a darkened teaser image to go with this vague piece of information, and it’s one that leaves us a little puzzled. We were expecting something GR Supra-based, but it doesn’t take long to see that the silhouette is very different. With a much longer bonnet than the Supra, we’re getting Mercedes-AMG GT vibes from this mystery machine.

Finally, Toyota will be bringing along some new additions to its GR Heritage Parts programme. Last year, the endeavour expanded to include various Sprinter Trueno ‘AE86’ components.

More Toyota posts

0 comments

Recommended News Someone In America Bought A Brand-New Toyota FJ Cruiser In 2021 Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News The Updated VW Jetta GLI Is A Tasty Piece Of Forbidden Fruit With ​225bhp News Here's How Chevrolet's 10.35L, 1000bhp Crate V8 Sounds News The Seven-Seater Dacia Jogger Is Here - Bask In Its Glorious Practicality News The New BMW M4 Looks Like A Handful During The Infamous Moose Test News Ford's 5.2 'Predator' GT500 V8 Is Now A $25,995 Crate Engine News Ex-Tesla Employees Claim 2016 'Self-Driving' Video Was Staged News 200-Mile Lamborghini Murcielago LP640 Is Italian V12 Perfection News BMW Is Bringing Back Its Original Motorsport Logo

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or