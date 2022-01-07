Toyota Teases More Hardcore GR Yaris And Mystery Racer

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Packing 257bhp and an all-wheel drive system into a small package, the GR Yaris is already one of the most exciting hot hatches currently on sale. Don’t think that means Toyota is resting on its laurels, however. The Japanese company will soon reveal a “fully tuned model of the GR Yaris,” and although all we have for now is a darkened teaser image (seen above with the brightness turned up), we can see this thing means business. See also: Even Spicier Toyota GR Yaris Spied At The ‘Ring Set to be shown off at the Tokyo Auto Salon from 14 January, we can see it sports a more prominent front splitter than the standard model, a new bonnet vent, and a sizeable rear wing. The latter is a different part to what was seen hanging off the back of a hotter GR Yaris spotted at the Nurburgring last year, adopting a top-mount ‘swan neck’ design.

For now, we’re left guessing, as Toyota is saying precious little about its new creation. The use of the word “model” suggests this is more than just some official tuning parts, perhaps a new GRMN derivative. Along with the new aero, we’d expect such a thing to feature suspension improvements, and judging by that bonnet vent, a smidge more power from the 1.6-litre inline-three. It won’t be alone on Toyota’s Tokyo Auto Salon stand. Alongside will be a “GR GT3 Concept,” which is described as a “racing-dedicated concept car that incorporates the knowledge and refined technologies TGR has gained in the field of motorsports.”