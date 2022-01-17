Toyota Is Putting J40 Land Cruiser Parts Back Into Production

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Dependable old brutes they might be, J40 Toyota Land Cruisers aren’t completely invincible. The oldest ones have been on Planet Earth for over 60 years, and no vehicle can keep going that long without a decent chunk of spare parts. Thankfully, tracking those down is set to get a little easier. The J40 is the latest beneficiary of the Gazoo Racing Heritage Parts programme. We knew this was coming thanks to a press release dropped last year, but at the Toyko Auto Salon a more formal announcement was made plus a start date was given - 1 February.

Toyota hasn’t specified which parts will be available, but it’ll likely be a small and eclectic mix of components initially. For the ‘AE86’ Corolla Levin, for instance, brake calipers, steering knuckle arms and driveshafts are on the menu. See also: Toyota Is Restarting AE86 Parts Production If previous GR Heritage offerings are anything to go by, the initial batch of bits will be followed up with further products further down the line. In the past, Toyota has even opened the floor for owners to suggest new additions.