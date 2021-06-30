Toyota Is Making Even More Brand New A70/A80 Supra Parts

Keeping an ageing car going is easier said than done. Stuff wears out as your vehicle ages, and for a lot of components, your only hope of locating replacements involves the faff of scouring eBay, enthusiasts groups and scrap yards. Happily, manufacturers are stepping up and offering a more convenient solution - putting those hard-to-find bits back into production.

For the A70 from July, you’ll be able to order the clutch master cylinder, clutch release cylinder, brake hoses, heater hoses and an air conditioning control knob. Starting in August Toyota will be flogging the car’s front badge, and the same month (but potentially later) side protection trim, the rear badge, front door trim and lower suspension arm bushings.

The new A80 offerings are a little more limited. From July you’ll be able to get hold of an oxygen sensor, with the front bumper added from August “or later”. All of these are available around the world via Toyota dealers for as-yet-undisclosed prices.