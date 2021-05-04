Toyota GR Supra Among Six New Lego Speed Champions Sets

Lego has revealed six new additions to its Speed Champions range, all of which go on sale this June

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Increasing the size of its ‘Speed Champions’ cars was a bit of a masterstroke for Lego. Growing from six studs wide to eight, it’s now actually possible to tell what they’re supposed to be without having to squint. There still aren’t as many in this new format as we’d like, but the range is expanding rapidly. The Danish toy firm has announced no less than six new additions to the new Speed Champions format, and inevitably, we want them all.

For all you hypercar lovers, there are two options: the 280-piece Koenigsegg Jesko, and the 263-piece McLaren Elva. Weighing in 299 pieces meanwhile is a Toyota GR Supra, with its bricks coming in a nice and vibrant shade of yellow. All three of these will sell for €19.99 (we’re working on getting UK prices).

After something that’ll take up a little more of your time? There’s a 512-piece set featuring recreations of both the new Chevrolet Corvette C8-R racing car and the 1968 C1 ‘Vette. More bricks mean more money, so you’ll need to part with €39.99 for this.

Ford fans have the option of a double set, too. In this one, 660 pieces come together to form a GT Heritage Edition, and the mad Bronco R Baja 1000 truck, the latter complete with a neat removable roof. It’s a little more expensive than the Chevy duo at €49.99.