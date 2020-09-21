or register
Touring Superleggera’s Aero 3 Channels Stunning 'Streamliner' Design

Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera, the name behind some of the most exotic and alluring custom-bodied cars of the last 100 years, has a new halo model based on a mighty V12 Ferrari

Meet the really quite staggering Touring Superleggera Aero 3, a new retro-super-GT based on the Ferrari F12 Berlinetta but with the Roaring Twenties futurism turned up to 11.

As if to mark 100 years since the start of the decade that brought the world flapper dresses and a new-found sense of how to party, the Italian coachbuilder has announced plans to re-body 15 hard-top F12s with this outrageous and wonderful new carbon shell that helps save 150kg.

Built to resemble the ‘streamliner’ designs that first started to emerge at the end of the 1920s after a decade of aerodynamic enlightenment in the wake of military aircraft R&D carried out during – and following – World War I, the Aero 3 is an absolute jaw-dropper. The vertical fin at the rear evokes the most radical automotive concepts of the inter-war period.

It’s set to debut at the Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance later this week. Three of the 15 cars have already been sold, says Touring, and you can bet a few more wealthy hands will be shaken (or elbows bumped) at its physical reveal. Stratosphere Red paint matches that of Touring Superleggera’s gorgeous Disco Volante and is becoming something of a signature colour for its most passionate models.

Inside you’ll find soft black surfaces accented with the same red, including leather seats, Alcantara and carbonfibre trim. Beneath the changes is Ferrari’s chassis and 6.3-litre V12 chorus line blessed with 720bhp at an exultant 8250rpm. Torque totals 509lb ft and it’s all transmitted through a seven-speed sequential automatic gearbox.

Top speed for the Ferrari is 211mph, with 0-62mph covered in 3.1 seconds. The Aero 3 might be a gnat’s wing faster, owing to its weight reduction to 1641kg. As you’d expect, the final spec is changeable and buyers can more or less pay for whatever they want.

