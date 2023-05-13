Top Five Motoring Myths Revealed
Are you allowed to drive barefoot? Is it legal to have the interior light on at night? Here's the top five myths of the road.
It’s been a while since most of us passed our driving tests, so SEAT did a survey of 2,000 UK motorists to find out how much we remember. By asking which driving statements were true or false, the survey revealed the top five most common motoring myths.
1. You are not allowed to drive barefoot
52% of respondents believed it’s illegal to drive without shoes. Whilst there’s no law explicitly outlining that you can’t drive barefoot, it’s advised against. The driver must always be in control of the car and wet feet or insufficient footwear might impact braking responses.
2. You are not allowed to drive in flip flops or Wellington boots
Although they might not be the most appropriate footwear, nearly half of those surveyed thought you weren’t allowed to get behind the wheel in flip flops or Wellington boots. Loose fitting shoes can get caught beneath or slip off the pedals, making it more difficult to predictably control the vehicle.
3. The only time you can enter an active bus lane is to let an emergency vehicle pass
Almost half of respondents thought it’s okay to enter a bus lane to let an emergency vehicle pass. This one would make sense if it’s the only way you can get out of the way, but regardless of whether you’re letting an emergency vehicle pass, you can still get fined. Emergency vehicles tend to use bus lanes to avoid traffic so it can cause more problems if drivers move into bus lanes. If you find yourself in a bus lane, try to rejoin the right lane as soon as it’s safe to do so.
4. Children under the age of 12 must sit in the backseat
It’s advised that children travel in the back in the correct child seat but there’s no law against younger children sitting in the front. When using a rearward facing child seat in the front, the passenger airbag must be deactivated. Regardless of where they are sat, the right child seat should be used for those under 12 or under 1.35m (4ft4) tall.
5. It is illegal to drive at night with the interior light on
37% of those surveyed believed it’s illegal to have the interior light on whilst driving at night. It’s legal to have the light on but if the vehicle is pulled over and police determine the light impaired the driver’s vision, they could be charged with careless driving.
