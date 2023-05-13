or register
Trinity Francis profile picture Trinity Francis a day ago
News

Top Five Motoring Myths Revealed

Are you allowed to drive barefoot? Is it legal to have the interior light on at night? Here's the top five myths of the road.

Remind me later
Seat - Top Five Motoring Myths Revealed - News

It’s been a while since most of us passed our driving tests, so SEAT did a survey of 2,000 UK motorists to find out how much we remember. By asking which driving statements were true or false, the survey revealed the top five most common motoring myths.

1. You are not allowed to drive barefoot

52% of respondents believed it’s illegal to drive without shoes. Whilst there’s no law explicitly outlining that you can’t drive barefoot, it’s advised against. The driver must always be in control of the car and wet feet or insufficient footwear might impact braking responses.

2. You are not allowed to drive in flip flops or Wellington boots

Although they might not be the most appropriate footwear, nearly half of those surveyed thought you weren’t allowed to get behind the wheel in flip flops or Wellington boots. Loose fitting shoes can get caught beneath or slip off the pedals, making it more difficult to predictably control the vehicle.

Seat - Top Five Motoring Myths Revealed - News

3. The only time you can enter an active bus lane is to let an emergency vehicle pass

Almost half of respondents thought it’s okay to enter a bus lane to let an emergency vehicle pass. This one would make sense if it’s the only way you can get out of the way, but regardless of whether you’re letting an emergency vehicle pass, you can still get fined. Emergency vehicles tend to use bus lanes to avoid traffic so it can cause more problems if drivers move into bus lanes. If you find yourself in a bus lane, try to rejoin the right lane as soon as it’s safe to do so.

4. Children under the age of 12 must sit in the backseat

It’s advised that children travel in the back in the correct child seat but there’s no law against younger children sitting in the front. When using a rearward facing child seat in the front, the passenger airbag must be deactivated. Regardless of where they are sat, the right child seat should be used for those under 12 or under 1.35m (4ft4) tall.

See also: Have You Seen This 1000hp Supercar From 1995?

5. It is illegal to drive at night with the interior light on

37% of those surveyed believed it’s illegal to have the interior light on whilst driving at night. It’s legal to have the light on but if the vehicle is pulled over and police determine the light impaired the driver’s vision, they could be charged with careless driving.

More Seat posts

0 comments

Recommended News Tesla Model Y Loses Steering While Driving, Owner Then Sent Bill For Fixing It Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News New AC Cobra GT Roadster Officially Revealed With 654bhp V8 Engine News Ferrari F40 Seized From Driver With No Insurance News The prized asset in Lewis Hamilton’s personal car collection News Watch Lewis Hamilton Whip An R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R Around The Streets Of Japan In Viral Video News Heated Seatbelts Are Coming To Make Winter Driving Less Miserable (And Greener) News Red Bull to use this fan's design on livery of F1 car News A first drive of the Citroen e-C4 x Shine Plus makes its competitors seem a tad plain News McLaren P1 Destroyed By Flood Being Rebuilt By YouTuber

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or