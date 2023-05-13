Top Five Motoring Myths Revealed

It’s been a while since most of us passed our driving tests, so SEAT did a survey of 2,000 UK motorists to find out how much we remember. By asking which driving statements were true or false, the survey revealed the top five most common motoring myths.

1. You are not allowed to drive barefoot

52% of respondents believed it’s illegal to drive without shoes. Whilst there’s no law explicitly outlining that you can’t drive barefoot, it’s advised against. The driver must always be in control of the car and wet feet or insufficient footwear might impact braking responses.

2. You are not allowed to drive in flip flops or Wellington boots

Although they might not be the most appropriate footwear, nearly half of those surveyed thought you weren’t allowed to get behind the wheel in flip flops or Wellington boots. Loose fitting shoes can get caught beneath or slip off the pedals, making it more difficult to predictably control the vehicle.