This Widebody Audi SQ7 Is Good For 513bhp And (Nearly) 1000Nm

Abt Sportsline has turned its attention to the SQ7, giving it a big uplift in power and torque along with a widebody conversion

If you’re choosing an Audi SQ7 over the SQ8 ‘coupe’, chances are you’re after a little more subtlety. We’re not sure why and SQ7 owner would want to counter all that by fitting bulged wheel arches, then, but for anyone feeling the need, Abt Sportsline has your back.

Along with the widened arches, the new SQ7 ‘Aero’ kit comes with a new front splitter, ‘door strip’ trims pieces and a lightly tweaked rear diffuser. You can have all that without the swole arches if you’d prefer, but if you want to turn the fanciness up rather than down, there are some carbon fibre trinkets on offer.

To ensure those blistered arches are properly filled, there are three 22-inch wheelsets to choose from. You can have ‘Sport GR’ in either gloss or matte black, the aero-ringed ‘HR Aero’ rim in ‘dark smoke’ or ‘HR-F’ finished in dark smoke or ‘shadow silver’.

The SQ7 is no slouch as standard, with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 diesel engine that’s good for 429bhp and 664lb ft of torque out of the box. Just like the Abt’s fettled SQ8, though, the German company’s SQ7 can be boosted to 503bhp. Torque meanwhile increases to 715lb ft, which is near enough 1000Nm.

VW Group’s diesel V8 is a surprisingly tuneful thing as standard, but Abt has had a go at improving the din. The ‘Abt Sound Control’ which fiddles with Audi’s active sound system “to create an especially charismatic vehicle sound”. Lovely.

