This Widebody Audi SQ7 Is Good For 513bhp And (Nearly) 1000Nm

If you’re choosing an Audi SQ7 over the SQ8 ‘coupe’, chances are you’re after a little more subtlety. We’re not sure why and SQ7 owner would want to counter all that by fitting bulged wheel arches, then, but for anyone feeling the need, Abt Sportsline has your back.

Along with the widened arches, the new SQ7 ‘Aero’ kit comes with a new front splitter, ‘door strip’ trims pieces and a lightly tweaked rear diffuser. You can have all that without the swole arches if you’d prefer, but if you want to turn the fanciness up rather than down, there are some carbon fibre trinkets on offer.

To ensure those blistered arches are properly filled, there are three 22-inch wheelsets to choose from. You can have ‘Sport GR’ in either gloss or matte black, the aero-ringed ‘HR Aero’ rim in ‘dark smoke’ or ‘HR-F’ finished in dark smoke or ‘shadow silver’.