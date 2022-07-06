This Video Proves You Can Live In A New Toyota GR86

Youtube Channel Koooo Drive & Camp

Recent years have seen a rise in the #VanLife trend, with people living off the grid in spacious vans they’ve converted into snazzy homes from home, but you can’t do the same in a tiny sports car, surely? A video has blown up on Reddit in which a YouTube user documents his life sleeping, living and even cooking in a brand-new Toyota GR86. So the old adage is true – you can live in your car, but you can’t drive your house.

The YouTube user’s channel is called Koooo Drive & Camp and at the time of writing he has five video uploads, with his most popular video entitled ‘(Second Night) Spending the night in my sports car in the rain by the coast’ – not a particularly catchy title, but probably much snappier in the original Japanese.

In the video, the YouTuber known as Koooo films himself parking up by the sea in his GR86 and sets it up for camping by sliding the front seats as far forward as possible and folding the rear seats down – while the car was not designed for someone to live in, there’s a surprising amount of space given that the rear seats leave a flat loading floor to lay a sleeping bag over.