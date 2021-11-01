This Trike's Skatepark Excursion Is Even More Disastrous Than You'd Expect

Anyone who isn’t a complete idiot should know taking a three-wheeled motorcycle on a skatepark is a terrible idea. However, we’re a little taken aback by just how disastrous this man’s attempt to ‘send it’ at such a place in a Can-Am Ryker turned out to be.

According to several in the comment thread on the ‘Whatcouldgowrong’ sub-Reddit, the footage we’re seeing was shot at Denver Skatepark. Taking the Ryker anywhere in the 60,000 square-foot facility was sure to end in disaster, but the guy made things especially difficult for himself by riding down a steep ramp.