This RWD Mid-Engined Toyota Celica Track-Toy Is An Epic Project Build

We love a project build, and this homemade Toyota Celica track-toy is a diamond amongst the rough in a world of awful supercar replicas and tragic botch-job builds. The Celica originally came out of the factory as a front-engined, front-wheel-drive sports car with a hard-top roof. However, this project, currently listed for sale on eBay, has turned the original Celica formula on its head, being re-engineered as a proper track-focussed machine.

The car’s builder (who, presumably, has never heard of the Toyota MR2) describes the project as a ‘Celica 190-based track car’. Underneath the car’s sporty exterior and custom fibreglass rear quarter panels lies a tubular space frame chassis with the original 1.8-litre, 188bhp VVTLi four-cylinder engine mounted behind the driver’s seat rather than under the bonnet. The six-speed manual gearbox has also been tinkered with, and the power is now sent directly to the car’s rear wheels. We’d like to see that power unit dialled up a notch, but you can’t knock the effort that has been put into this build so far.