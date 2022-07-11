This RWD Mid-Engined Toyota Celica Track-Toy Is An Epic Project Build
Featuring a mid-mounted engine and rear-wheel-drive, just like the… er… Toyota MR2
We love a project build, and this homemade Toyota Celica track-toy is a diamond amongst the rough in a world of awful supercar replicas and tragic botch-job builds. The Celica originally came out of the factory as a front-engined, front-wheel-drive sports car with a hard-top roof. However, this project, currently listed for sale on eBay, has turned the original Celica formula on its head, being re-engineered as a proper track-focussed machine.
The car’s builder (who, presumably, has never heard of the Toyota MR2) describes the project as a ‘Celica 190-based track car’. Underneath the car’s sporty exterior and custom fibreglass rear quarter panels lies a tubular space frame chassis with the original 1.8-litre, 188bhp VVTLi four-cylinder engine mounted behind the driver’s seat rather than under the bonnet. The six-speed manual gearbox has also been tinkered with, and the power is now sent directly to the car’s rear wheels. We’d like to see that power unit dialled up a notch, but you can’t knock the effort that has been put into this build so far.
The car’s owner is clearly no novice when it comes to getting down and dirty with a project car, and the Celica’s modifications don’t stop there. This decked-out track machine rides on double-wishbone rose jointed front suspension, a feature Porsche only recently implemented in its GT3 road-going racer – which comes with a considerably higher six-figure price tag than the Celica’s £4,500 ($5,400) asking price. Fully adjustable coilovers, a multi-link rear suspension setup and adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars confirm that it is no ordinary Celica but a serious track-focused racing machine.
See also: This Video Proves You Can Live In A New Toyota GR86
In the car’s eBay advert, the owner explains that they never had the chance to take the completed project out on the track, and the Celica is being reluctantly sold due to a medical condition.
While track-only at the moment, this intriguing Celica roadster comes with pending approval for Q plates which would enable the next owner to drive it to and from the racetrack.
What do you think of this Toyota Celica track day project? Would you prefer this or a HEMI-V8 Swapped Jeep Renegade?
1 comment