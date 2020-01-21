or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 33 minutes ago 0
DIY

This Replica Mercedes-AMG 'Alloy' Is Made From A Steel Wheel

Russian YouTube channel Garage54 has made another replica 'alloy' from a steelie, this time inspired by a Mercedes-AMG rim

Having made a Vossen-inspired wheel out of a steelie, Russian YouTubers Garage54 have not turned their attention to OE rims. Specifically, those of Mercedes-AMG.

Again, a bog-standard steel wheel was the starting point. Large sections were cut out using an angle grinder, with lengths of steel welded in to make the spokes. The team even went as far as adding an AMG-branded ‘tab’, as per the real rims. Committed.

The resulting five-spoke wheel looks seriously impressive - at a glance you might even be fooled into thinking it’s the genuine article. But it is the work of an - admittedly impressive - bodge, so to point out the painfully obvious, it’s fit for little more than a relatively slow-speed demonstration run on an old Mercedes W124.

What kind of wheel would you want to see Garage 54 remake in steel form next?

