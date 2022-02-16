This Porsche Boxster's Nose Heavy Junction Jump Will Leave You Wincing

There’s a time and a place to enjoy the performance of a car like a Porsche 718 Boxster. And that isn’t in the middle of the day in a big city whose roads aren’t exactly in tip-top condition. This is the lesson learned in this short video from Instagram, recorded on a motorcyclist’s helmet camera in São Paulo, Brazil.

We can’t be sure exactly how fast the Boxster was approaching the junction seen in the clip, but it certainly looks brisk. In any case, the driver was clearly carrying too much speed for the state of the road, hitting a dip in the asphalt that launched the car in the air.