This Off-Road Challenge Is A Must-Watch For Flex Lovers
The 24 Hell & Back Trail Challenge went to the Rugged Mountain Ranch in Oklahoma for this year's competition, giving us all sorts of weirdly relaxing flex shots to enjoy
The delightfully-named Daisy, Oklahoma is home to something that sounds rather more fearsome: Rugged Mountain Ranch. It was chosen as this year’s location for the 24 Hell & Back Trail Challenge, organised by an outfit brilliantly called ‘Flex, Rocks & Rollovers’.
That should give you a clue as to what the occasion is about - it involves driving over impossible-looking obstacles while exhibiting the kind of flex most off-road enthusiasts could only dream off.
The 24-hour event, in which 14 vehicles take part, produces footage that’s a weird mix of relaxing and stress-inducing. It’s also one of those events where we’re very happy watching rather than taking part…
