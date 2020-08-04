This Off-Road Challenge Is A Must-Watch For Flex Lovers

The delightfully-named Daisy, Oklahoma is home to something that sounds rather more fearsome: Rugged Mountain Ranch. It was chosen as this year’s location for the 24 Hell & Back Trail Challenge, organised by an outfit brilliantly called ‘Flex, Rocks & Rollovers’.

That should give you a clue as to what the occasion is about - it involves driving over impossible-looking obstacles while exhibiting the kind of flex most off-road enthusiasts could only dream off.