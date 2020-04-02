or register
Used Cars

This Nissan GT-R-Engined Juke-R700 Is Yours For £570k

One of five GT-R-engined Jukes has come up for sale, although you'll need to pay a hefty price to take the keys

It’s not strictly accurate to call this mutant crossover a ‘GT-R-engined Nissan Juke’. Really, it’s more of a Juke-bodied GT-R. Also, the body is unlike anything you’d find on the standard car - the panels are much wider, and made from carbon fibre.

Commissioned by Nissan and built by Severn Valley Motorsports, the Juke-R700 sits on a shortened GT-R platform supplied by RML, and yes, the R35’s VR38DETT turbocharged V6 is present and correct.

It sends 700bhp to all four wheels, making for some particularly outrageous straight-line performance. In case the speed catches you out, there’s a full roll cage plus a fire extinguisher.

Ensuring all that power is transmitting to the tarmac effectively, the Juke-R700’s GT-R wheels are shod in sticky Bridgestone RE070R tyres measuring 255/40/20 at the front and 285/35/20 at the rear. Behind the wheel and tyre combo, you’ll find huge brakes with 400mm discs used at the front, while the damping is taken care of by Nitron shocks.

The interior is an unholy marriage of Juke and GT-R parts, but you do get a Bose audio system, which might just be able to drown out the R700’s custom exhaust system.

Brilliantly ridiculous though this creation might be, it’s not a one-off. Nissan commissioned five of Juke-Rs - the first two were crashed, while the next couple were retained by the company, making this fifth and final Juke-R the only one a member of the public will ever have a chance of buying.

Whoever fancies it needs to bring with them a fair wedge of cash, though. The car is currently for sale in Germany via James Edition for €649,500, which is about £570,000.

5 comments

