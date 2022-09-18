This Minty Petrol-Swapped Skoda Fabia vRS Has 372bhp And Could Be Yours

Most ‘modified’ Fabia vRS models just have a dirty diesel smoke map; this one has had years of love and a full rebuild

The first Skoda Fabia vRS seems quite appealing now. It was pretty unique when it came out, being a diesel-powered hot hatch in a world of petrol ones. The later generation swapped to a petrol and became a little less interesting, while Skoda hasn’t been brave enough to create a vRS of the new Fabia – just a warmed over Monte Carlo trim level. Early examples of the Fabia vRS, powered by Volkswagen’s 1.9 TDI torque monster engine, have become pretty cheap. £5k can buy you one in really good nick. These days, most have been ‘modified’ by vaping teenagers – although often the extent of the work is a remap that makes it sound hideous and produces clouds of acrid smoke under acceleration. Not this one.

This Race Blue Fabia is now powered by a 1.8-litre turbo petrol engine that was originally plumbed into a 2005 Seat Ibiza. Well, now it’s a 1.9-litre petrol, as it’s been bored out by Jabbasport. According to the advert, it’s been fully rebuilt with forged pistons, a hybrid turbo, heavy-duty rods and a new ECU and exhaust manifold. Power now stands at 372bhp (a world away from the vRS’ original 130bhp output), in a car that weighs just 1200kg. The owner says it’s ‘extremely quick’. The gearbox is the stock one that’s paired with the diesel engine, but rebuilt. Add-ons include a Sachs clutch, a Quaife differential and new driveshafts. The attention to detail is evident elsewhere, with adjustable coilovers and heavy-duty brakes (six-pot calipers at the front and four-pot ones at the rear). A Waxoyl seal has been applied, too.