This Million-Mile Toyota Pick-Up Helped Develop The Latest Tundra

We all love a high-mileage hero, and clearly, so does Toyota. The development of the new Toyota Tundra was partly influenced by a 2007 version that had covered over a million miles. That’s a proper workhorse. In 2016, the Japanese firm approached a customer named Victor Sheppard with a proposition: they offered to give him a brand new Tundra pick-up truck in exchange for his 2007 model with over a million miles on the clock. Sheppard agreed, and Toyota’s engineers analysed his vehicle to learn more about their machines’ durability. Now, we’ve caught wind about what was learnt from the investigation and how the findings were used to develop the latest generation of the Toyota pick-up truck.

Toyota’s Chief Engineer Mike Sweers led the process of studying Sheppard’s pick-up. He started by looking for signs of excessive wear - which you’d naturally expect to find on a vehicle that had covered such an incredible distance. Surprisingly, most of the truck’s mechanical components were in good condition, which is even more impressive considering that it still had its original engine and transmission. There were no signs that the truck’s mechanicals would fail any time soon, which was a resounding success for the engineering team. See also: The Ford F-150 Raptor R Has The 690bhp V8 Heart From A Shelby GT500 Not everything was in perfect condition, though. The truck’s cargo bay was excessively worn, which you would probably expect after years of use and heavy hauling. The other issue was that the high-mileage Tundra’s odometer had topped out at 999,999 miles. Not surprising, given that no car is really designed to cover a million miles. For so few problems to be present in the car is seriously impressive.