This Manual Conversion V10 BMW M5 Touring Could Be Your Pride And Joy

This E61 M5 Touring is believed to be one of only two in the world with a manual gearbox conversion

Feast your eyes on this stunning 2007 BMW (E61) M5 Touring, which boasts the mouth-watering combination of a 5.0-litre BMW-produced V10 engine and Touring bodywork. Even more exciting is the glorious gearbox conversion from its clunky SMG automatic to a six-speed manual, creating a slice of automotive perfection. The M5 Touring is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic and has covered just 59,600 miles since 2007. It rides on 19-inch M6 wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle Supersport tyres and produces 500bhp from its behemoth S85 V10 power plant.

The S85 engine has a bit of a reputation for disastrous rod bearing failures, so the current owner had them replaced shortly after purchasing the car in Summer 2021. The conversion to the six-speed manual gearbox was performed by EverythingM3s shortly after the rod bearing replacement. Otherwise, this M5 Touring has been immaculately maintained in its original factory specification. The BMW (E61) M5 is quickly becoming remembered as one of the high points of BMW’s glory days. With its naturally-aspirated 5.0-litre V10 engine producing 500bhp, and the comfortable interior you’d expect from a top-end BMW, the E61 M5 blends exotic performance with the ability to be the ultimate daily driver.

The main issue with the E61 M5 was the clunky SMG automatic transmission it arrived with outside of the US, a gearbox we have previously outlined our frustrations with. Those across the pond in North America were lucky enough to be offered an official manual M5 touring from the factory, but the rest of the world had to accept sluggish, jerky shifts in what is otherwise an extraordinary machine. See also: The 7 Best Features Of The New BMW 7 Series So, when a well-cared-for example of the V10 powered M5 Touring comes around with a complete manual gearbox conversion, it’s a special day for BMW fans with deep pockets.