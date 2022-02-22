This Is The Ferrari Purosangue SUV Before You’re Supposed To See It

Are you ready for it yet? The car Ferrari swore it would never make has been leaked, ahead of its official reveal

Ferrari obviously hasn’t sold enough teddies and aftershave bottles in the last few years, as it’s close to revealing its first-ever SUV. The vehicle is called the Purosangue, and it’s now been leaked on social media, giving us our first proper look. The big news is that it’ll look very much like the Roma. That’s ultimately not surprising, as the Roma ushered in a new styling direction for the Prancing Horse brand. The front end gets a headlight cluster that splits the sharp nose, while there are additional lights below that - just above one of the air vents. A large grille sits at the bottom of the front end, hidden by black trim, but it’s a surprise to see the Ferrari badge placed apologetically low down.

It’s clear that Ferrari has tried to hide the bulk of the car as much as possible, with sculpted doors, a low bonnet and lots of cleverly designed trim. Around the back, the exhausts straddle a surprisingly restrained diffuser; the tail-lights are full-width and are reminiscent of the 296 GTB. While it’s a ‘Ferrari Utility Vehicle’ by name, the Purosangue won’t be comfortable following in the tyre tracks of a Land Rover Defender. The ride height looks quite low - although expect height-adjustable air suspension - and the car features long overhangs like the brand’s more traditional models.

The Purosangue is an indirect replacement for the GTC4Lusso (pictured)