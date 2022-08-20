This Is The Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster You Want But Can’t Have

The V12 Vantage Roadster is the second 12-pot open-roofed Aston Martin revealed in the space of a week. You wait for one to come along, etc…

It’s precisely five days since Aston Martin revealed its last V12 roadster – the roofless, nearly windscreen-less DBR22. This wedge of turquoise, meanwhile, is the drop-top version of the V12 Vantage. The V12 Vantage Roadster seems more conventional, almost more attainable. Except it isn’t, because only 249 are ever being built and they’re all sold already. Boo.

Nevertheless, let’s take a second to savour the stats. This is a convertible that can hit 0-60mph in just 3.5 seconds and carry on to 200mph. Wig wearers are probably best off with the coupe. Its straight-line pace comes thanks to the same 5.2-litre twin-turbo 12-pot that’s fitted in the DBR22, albeit with a slightly different tune to give 690bhp and 555lb ft of torque. The DBR22 wins this round of Top Trumps, with 705bhp and a 3.4-second acceleration figure. The V12 Vantage Roadster features the same steering calibration as the coupe, but with a bespoke setup for the adaptive dampers. There’s a mechanical limited-slip diff, plus standard-fit carbon ceramic brakes. The front discs are 410mm whoppers, with six-piston calipers; the rear has 360mm discs and four-piston calipers. Aston says the brakes reduce the unsprung weight by 23kg compared to steel alternatives.