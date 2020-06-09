or register
Tuning

This Is Liberty Walk's £15,000 'A90' Toyota Supra Widebody Conversion Kit

The Toyota Supra has been given a wide-arched Liberty Walk transformation, but spec it in CFRP, and you'll need to part with a big sum

Just over a year on from the launch of the Toyota GR Supra, we’ve already seen girth added to the car via various parties. From aftermarket specialists like HKS to Toyota itself, plenty have had a go.

The latest company to pick up the baton, however, might just be the most anticipated outfit yet. Yep, Liberty Walk has made a wide-body ‘A90’ Supra.

Well, nearly - some renders of the completed kit have been released, along with images of a part-completed car sporting a temporary support beam for the giant rear wing. We rather dig the unpainted look, however - there’s a certain Batmobile vibe to the thing in its current state.

To go with the huge wing at the back and the blistered arches, there’s a tarmac-scraping front splitter, swollen side skirts, a vented bonnet and a big new rear diffuser. It’s the exact opposite of subtle, but what did you expect from Liberty Walk?

If you want your GR Supra to look like this, you’d best get saving. The full kit in carbon fibre-reinforced plastic is $19,030 (about £15,000) when the vented bonnet is included, or $14,850 without the hood and with the CFRP swapped for less fancy FRP. Plus, you’re going to need to think about getting some suitably wide wheels and possibly some suspension modifications to make sure those arches are nicely filled.

That may not leave a whole lot of money to make it faster, but the good news is the Supra’s BMW-sourced B58 inline-six turbo engine is hilariously easy to tune.

3 comments

