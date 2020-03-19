This Is How The Koenigsegg Gemera's Inline-Three Develops 600bhp

It’s also mounted in the middle yet powers the front wheels and has a seven-clutch gearbox, but less focus on one thing at a time - in this case, the output. How, exactly, has Christian and his team pushed so much out of such a small and light (70kg) package? Thankfully, YouTube’s most prominent whiteboard enthusiast Engineering Explained is here to make sense of what’s going on inside the Tiny Friendly Giant’s diminutive frame.

The Koenigsegg Gemera is awash with mind-blowing details. The most fascinating element is surely the engine - despite having only three cylinders and displacing just 2.0 litres, it produces 600bhp.

We’d recommend watching the whole thing and absorbing all of the knowledge Jason Fenske lays down, but what we will say is there are a few main areas that help the TFG achieve a specific output two and a half times greater than the next highest three-pot.

The TFG has huge bores and a very long stroke, but despite that, it’s capable of revving to 8500rpm. In other words, you have big pistons moving very far and very quickly. It also has a very clever sequential turbocharger setup and a ‘FreeValve’ cylinder head that controls the valves via pneumatic actuators, negating the need for a conventional camshaft.

Makes you wonder - how is Koenigsegg going to top this level of engineering geekery?