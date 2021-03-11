or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson an hour ago 0
Used Cars

This F80 BMW M3 Competition Is Half The Price Of The New One

With the new G80/G82 M3 and M4 enjoying their media launch this week, we thought we'd pull something topical out of the classifieds

Remind me later
BMW - This F80 BMW M3 Competition Is Half The Price Of The New One - Used Cars

The new ‘G80’ M3 and ‘G82’ M4 Competition are both exceptionally good cars. We thoroughly enjoyed the example of the latter we sampled earlier this week, but perusing the spec sheet gave us a bit of a shock.

The Sao Paulo Yellow M4 we had a go in was optioned up to an eye-watering £87,745 from a starting price of £73,130. Even adjusting for inflation, that’s around £3500 than the opening price for the last M4 Competition in DCT form when it was launched in 2016. I believe the word you’re looking for is oof.

BMW - This F80 BMW M3 Competition Is Half The Price Of The New One - Used Cars

If that full figure or the monthly PCP/lease payments are beyond your means, there is, of course, the option of a used version of the G82’s predecessor: the F82. It’ll cost a lot less, and doesn’t have quite such a brutalistic front-end styling treatment. You could opt for a very early version for about a third of the starting price of the new one, but we’d go newer and snag a Competition. Oh, and we’d make it an F80 M3 since it (arguably) looks better and is more practical than the 4.

As with other recently revealed M products, the current M3 and M4 can only be specced in Competition form in the UK. Back when the last M3/M4 Comps were revealed, though, you had a choice, but it was such a no brainer you’d have been silly to leave the option unchecked.

BMW - This F80 BMW M3 Competition Is Half The Price Of The New One - Used Cars

The Competition pack added about £3000, for which buyers got a 19bhp power uplift to give the S55 twin-turbo six a new total of 444bhp. Complementing this was a reworked electronically-controlled locking differential and a stiffer suspension setup featuring standard-fit adaptive dampers. The finishing touch was provided with a set of ‘666M’ 20-inch wheels wearing wider Michelin Pilot Super Sports.

By this point, it’s widely thought that BMW had been tweaking various things behind the scenes, as all versions of the M3/4 didn’t feel quite so damn spikey. They were still a handful, but in a much more manageable way than the early cars. Another reason to spend more and go for a later one.

BMW - This F80 BMW M3 Competition Is Half The Price Of The New One - Used Cars

Our pick is this 2018 M3 Comp which is listed on BuyaCar.co.uk for £39,000, way less than half the price of an optioned G80 M3. It’s finished in Sakhir Orange II, one of the best M3 hues. Options include a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (a six-speed manual came as standard, but few bothered with it), a rear parking camera and a carbon fibre interior trim pack.

First registered late July and having covered just under 22,000 miles, it should have about 16 months and 28,000 miles left on its original BMW warranty.

Tempted?

More BMW posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Used Cars The 10 Best Hot Hatches For Under £5000 Used Cars The New BMW M135i Has Already Shed £10,000 On The Used Market Used Cars 11 Things You Need To Know Before Buying An R53 Mini Cooper S Used Cars The Landmark BMW i8 Is Now Yours For Just £35k Used Cars This Sad, 150,000-Mile Bentley Mulsanne Deserves To Be Rescued Used Cars You Can Now Get A Mk7 VW Golf R For Under £15,000 Used Cars This 10k-Mile Honda CRX Is Listed For A Ridiculous £50k Used Cars You Can Now Buy A Mk7 VW Golf GTD For Just £8k

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or