This Ex-Military G-Wagen Has Been Turned Into A Motorhome And We Want It

Lorinser Classic has turned one of the many 'Puch G' Mercedes it acquired a few months ago into a surprisingly affordable motorhome

A few months ago, Lorinser Classic announced it had gotten hold of 37 ex-Swiss Army ‘Puch G’ Mercedes G-Wagens. It had them listed for sale with prices starting as low as €13,000, but given that none of them were in particularly stellar condition, that still made for a fairly bold purchase. However, Lorinser also offered a restomod service, with completed examples starting at €50,000. They can be specced however you want, pretty much, but what’s been done to this hardtop looks damn near perfect to our eyes.

It’s been given a full campervan conversion including two beds, auxiliary heating, a sink, a shower and solar panels. There’s no oven (best bring a barbecue on any excursions), but you do get a microwave. Lorinser has put a lot of work into fending off the dreaded tin worm, with the underbody blasted with dry iced and coated in a protective seal. The upper body has received a full matte grey respray, with a beautiful map painting inspired by 17th-century cartographer Petrus Bertius on the hardtop. The front part of the cabin meanwhile has been reupholstered using a mix of Alcantara and synthetic leather.

It won’t be especially fast, with a 2.3-litre inline-four petrol engine providing just 115bhp to all four wheels via four-speed automatic gearbox. If your chosen camping spot is somewhere especially remote, however, you can rely on a lock rear differential and the Goodrich all-terrain tyres that wrap the 16-inch steel wheels.