This Converted Subaru Impreza WRX STI Ute Looks Stock

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Image via carsandbids.com

Image via carsandbids.com

We particularly like the modified taillights, which abruptly cut off to allow for the dropdown tailgate. Lift the tonneau cover and there’s an aluminium bed measuring 79 inches (around 200cm) in length and 35.5 inches (around 90cm) side-to-side. Smyth Performance even made it possible to install rear-facing seats like in the old-school Subaru Brat, should the new owner wish to. Despite the extreme modifications to make this Impreza WRX STI into a pickup, the car’s engine and performance have been kept mostly stock, with a few light additions – if it ain’t broke then don’t try to fix it! It’s got a COBB Accessport for remapping the ECU, a boost control solenoid and a turbo blanket to make the most of the power from the factory engine. It’s also been fitted with a high-flow catalytic converter and a three-inch stainless steel exhaust system to allow for better airflow out of the car.

Image via carsandbids.com