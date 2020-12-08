This British Company Will Build You A 'New' Electric Range Rover Classic For £250k+

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The allure of a British classic is understandable. All that grace, style and cachet presents quite the draw, but there’s just one problem - reliability. A company based in Silverstone has a solution, though - junk one of the most temperamental bits of the package. The engine. Lunaz has already revealed electrified versions of Rolls-Royces, Jaguars and Bentleys, and now, there’s a fully restored and electrified Range Rover Classic on offer.

You can pick either a three or five-door Rangie, and have it built in either ‘Town’, ‘Country’ or ‘Safari’ specification. The former is all about rear-seat comfort, with Lunaz going as far as creating a “rear-seat chauffeured occupants” which can be tailored to your favourite kind of booze. Fancy. Country Lunaz Range Rovers are for customers who actually want to go off-road, as opposed to those who just want to make it look like they do. These get a (presumably dual-motor) all-wheel drive system, upgraded suspension and bigger brakes. Replacing the bar fitted in the Town, the Country will include storage areas for field sports accessories. So, gun holders, we’re guessing.

The Lunaz Range Rover uses a proprietary electric powertrain, which we currently have no technical details for