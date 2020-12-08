This British Company Will Build You A 'New' Electric Range Rover Classic For £250k+
Lunaz will build a run of 50 fully restored and electrified Range Rover Classics, with a hefty price charged for each
The allure of a British classic is understandable. All that grace, style and cachet presents quite the draw, but there’s just one problem - reliability. A company based in Silverstone has a solution, though - junk one of the most temperamental bits of the package. The engine.
Lunaz has already revealed electrified versions of Rolls-Royces, Jaguars and Bentleys, and now, there’s a fully restored and electrified Range Rover Classic on offer.
You can pick either a three or five-door Rangie, and have it built in either ‘Town’, ‘Country’ or ‘Safari’ specification. The former is all about rear-seat comfort, with Lunaz going as far as creating a “rear-seat chauffeured occupants” which can be tailored to your favourite kind of booze. Fancy.
Country Lunaz Range Rovers are for customers who actually want to go off-road, as opposed to those who just want to make it look like they do. These get a (presumably dual-motor) all-wheel drive system, upgraded suspension and bigger brakes. Replacing the bar fitted in the Town, the Country will include storage areas for field sports accessories. So, gun holders, we’re guessing.
The Safari specification involves hacking the roof off for an alfresco off-road experience, and one European buyer is said to have already snapped one up. All three derivatives will all feature modern touches like infotainment systems neatly integrated into comprehensively reupholstered cabins.
Beyond these three core versions, the level of customisation on offer will be high, giving plenty of opportunities to inflate the £245,000 (plus local taxes) starting price. Only 50 will be made.
