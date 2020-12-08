or register
Matt Robinson profile picture Matt Robinson 4 hours ago 0
News

This British Company Will Build You A 'New' Electric Range Rover Classic For £250k+

Lunaz will build a run of 50 fully restored and electrified Range Rover Classics, with a hefty price charged for each

Remind me later
Rover - This British Company Will Build You A 'New' Electric Range Rover Classic For £250k+ - News

The allure of a British classic is understandable. All that grace, style and cachet presents quite the draw, but there’s just one problem - reliability. A company based in Silverstone has a solution, though - junk one of the most temperamental bits of the package. The engine.

Lunaz has already revealed electrified versions of Rolls-Royces, Jaguars and Bentleys, and now, there’s a fully restored and electrified Range Rover Classic on offer.

Rover - This British Company Will Build You A 'New' Electric Range Rover Classic For £250k+ - News

You can pick either a three or five-door Rangie, and have it built in either ‘Town’, ‘Country’ or ‘Safari’ specification. The former is all about rear-seat comfort, with Lunaz going as far as creating a “rear-seat chauffeured occupants” which can be tailored to your favourite kind of booze. Fancy.

Country Lunaz Range Rovers are for customers who actually want to go off-road, as opposed to those who just want to make it look like they do. These get a (presumably dual-motor) all-wheel drive system, upgraded suspension and bigger brakes. Replacing the bar fitted in the Town, the Country will include storage areas for field sports accessories. So, gun holders, we’re guessing.

The Lunaz Range Rover uses a proprietary electric powertrain, which we currently have no technical details for
The Lunaz Range Rover uses a proprietary electric powertrain, which we currently have no technical details for

The Safari specification involves hacking the roof off for an alfresco off-road experience, and one European buyer is said to have already snapped one up. All three derivatives will all feature modern touches like infotainment systems neatly integrated into comprehensively reupholstered cabins.

Beyond these three core versions, the level of customisation on offer will be high, giving plenty of opportunities to inflate the £245,000 (plus local taxes) starting price. Only 50 will be made.

More Rover posts

0 comments

Recommended car throttle shop  Worldwide Shipping In The CT Shop Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels News Mountune Has Been Saved – And It’s Targeting BEV Power News An All-Electric Mini John Cooper Works Is In Development News Porsche Launches Internal Emissions Cheating Investigation For 911 And Panamera Engines News Lifted Porsche 911 With Wooden Wheel Arch Flares Spotted - Is The Safari Coming Back? News Replacement For Recalled Harbor Freight Axle Stand Fails On First Use, Customer Reports News Mystery Bugatti With ‘X-Wing’ Rear Lights Spotted Testing In France News Terrifying Video Proves Why Hoverbikes Are A Whole Heap Of 'Nope' News A Ferrari F40 On Wet, English Roads Is Pure Supercar Love

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or