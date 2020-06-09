This BMW M140i/M2 Mash-Up Is A Present-Day M Coupe

With the new BMW 1-series taking on a rather gopping aesthetic, we’re faced with the realisation that the old one wasn’t actually particularly bad looking after all. It’s still frustrating that the related 2-series was given a much prettier front-end, however, and a few years ago we reported on one owner of the particularly awkward pre-facelift M135i who’d gone as far as giving it an M235i face transplant.

What you’re looking at here, though, goes much further. Using an M140i as a starting point, it’s been given the front bumper, front and rear wings, rear bumper and diffuser from a crash-damaged M2. Perhaps from more than one, since all four corners appear to have been donated. In the process, what could be considered a modern interpretation of the old E36/8 ‘Clown Shoe’ M Coupe has been created.