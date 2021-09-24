This B7 Audi RS4 Has Covered Just 217 Miles, Is Pretty Much Brand New

A barely used example of Audi's V8-powered super-saloon has come up for auction after spending most of its life in storage

When some sort of prized exotic supercar comes up for auction with only a handful of miles on the clock, we’re usually sad, but rarely surprised. If a more ordinary car comes up in a similar barely used state, that feeling turns to one of puzzlement. For instance, not so long ago, we were looking at a VW Golf GTI 25th Anniversary with just eight miles on the clock. The original owner’s curious decision to park up and never drive a relatively ordinary car seems to have (sort of) been vindicated, with the car selling for a whopping £38,250. Let’s just gloss over the fact the purchase price could have been invested in something that wasn’t a car and yielded better returns.

Anyway, with the Golf in mind, we’re really curious to see what this B7 Audi RS4 sells for. Available via the same auction house as the Golf, it’s covered a mere 217 miles in its 14 years on Planet Earth. The Mugello Blue 2007 example was stored from new by its first owner and his father. No explanation is given as to why. It’s fared well, with the only clue to its life in storage said to be pitting on bits of the chrome trim. In any case, the Audi will be sold with a brand new grille to make it damn near factory fresh.

Going nicely with the subtle paintwork is an equally restrained cabin featuring black leather seats, a handful of shiny silver bits, and a small helping of carbon fibre trim. Best of all, there’s one of those old-fashioned gear sticks poking out of the centre console. See also: A Gated Manual 4.2 Audi R8 Is More Fun Than Any Modern Supercar In contrast to the dual-clutch automatic-only B8, the B7 was exclusively available with a six-speed manual gearbox. This is hooked up to a 4.2-litre naturally-aspirated V8, which is one of the best engines Audi has ever made. It drives (of course) all four wheels via a Torsen centre differential-based all-wheel drive system, and develops 414bhp at the lofty heights of 7,800rpm.

The platform and all-wheel drive system burdened the car with an engine mounted very far forward, although this was offset to an extent via the use of aluminium wings and an aluminium bonnet bespoke to the RS. To help its stand out from the lesser S4 and other A4 models, the RS4 also received sizeable arch flares to house its 19-inch wheels.