This Armoured Ferrari 458 Speciale Can Stop .44 Magnum Rounds, Only Weighs 30kg More

US company Ad Armor has worked its magic on the more focused 458, but the potentially life-saving changes have added barely any weight

We mostly associate armoured cars with big, burly vehicles like SUVs, or perhaps the ‘Beast’ truck-based limousine used by the Secret Service in the US. An armoured supercar, then, stands out.

What you’re looking at here is a Ferrari 458 Speciale prepped by Add Armor, a company that promises to “turn regular vehicles into mobile safe rooms”. The Wyoming-based firm’s treatment involves ‘B4-level’ protection, meaning it can withstand .44 Magnum rounds, and thus attacks from most handguns out there.

Any Agent 47 types out there will have to bring a bigger cannon, then, and that’s if they can catch up to you in the first place. Most impressively, the 458 is barely heavier than it was before Add Armour worked its magic.

The car has been beefed up with laminated materials said to be significantly stronger than ballistic steel but a handy 60 per cent lighter. As such, the weight gain from the additions is just 68kg, lighter than most passengers the car might be carrying. Plus, Add Armor has countered the gains by chucking on every one of the Speciale’s original lightweighting options, trimming the deficit to only 30kg.

And so, Ferrari‘s official 0-62mph time of three seconds dead is unchanged, and it’ll still happily do 202mph. It’s not cheap, of course, with the cost of AddArmor’s prototype weighing in at $625,000. The company does offer more affordable 458 solutions starting from a more reasonable $28,000, though.

