This Abandoned Saab Dealership Is A Sad But Intriguing Time Capsule

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The demise of Saab is one of the saddest tales in recent motoring history, and in some parts of the world, reminders of the company’s collapse are still present. In northern France, for instance, is an abandoned dealership containing some 20 cars, many of which are falling into disrepair. An urban explorer has posted a YouTube video taking a look inside, where along with all of those Saabs are parts (including full engines), colour swatches, faded brochures and stacks of documents that have been there ever since the dealer closed its doors for good in 2011. It’s like a time capsule, albeit not a very well-sealed one - everything is coated in dust, and unfortunately, a lot of the cars have fallen victim to thieves and vandals.

In the main showroom, we can see two 9-3s and a 9-5 which have suffered from broken windows, while some have missing wheels. Interestingly, a lot of the damage and thefts seem to have occurred relatively recently - photos from inside the dealership taken in 2019 show the trio in a much better state of repair. The snaps also show a tidy-looking 9-5 estate which doesn’t seem to be present in the new video. The workshop contains yet more Saabs, and also a smattering of vehicles from other brands, including a Peugeot 307 CC and a Renault 5 van. There are also a few LPG kits dotted around.