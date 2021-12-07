This ‘65 Ford Mustang Has A Hellcat's Face And An E46 M3's Beating Heart

As far as triple-threats go, this may just stake a claim for being in its own class in the world of the wonderfully weird

The first-gen Ford Mustang is a car that still commands the utmost respect and only grows in charm. It’s arguably one of the greatest movie cars of all time too, thanks in no small part to Bullitt and a turtle-necked Steve McQueen. It’s been celebrated in almost every way you thought possible. But now, a Californian custom shop has decided to breathe a new lease of life into the original pony.

These renderings are created by Abimelec Design and commissioned by Custom FN Customs – and yes, you are looking at a strange polymerisation process that combines a ’65 Mustang with a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. It will be called ‘’Wallenstein’’, and to help ascend Frankenstein’s Deutsch comrade even further into the depths of lunacy, the chassis and drivetrain will be adopted from an E46 BMW.

That means this slightly portly muscle car body will have a quintessentially German underbelly, both of which will cocoon an E46’s straight-six, as opposed to the traditional V8. Despite being predominantly based on a ’65 Mustang, the massively flared fenders mean that, from certain angles, the original car is barely noticeable. Ironically, the first-gen Mustang and the BMW E46 actually have similar body dimensions in terms of width and wheelbase, so the mating process isn’t as difficult as you’d imagine. The bloated body also makes it considerably easier to add the Hellcat facelift, too.