or register
Shafiq Abidin profile picture Shafiq Abidin 9 hours ago
Tuning

This ‘65 Ford Mustang Has A Hellcat's Face And An E46 M3's Beating Heart

As far as triple-threats go, this may just stake a claim for being in its own class in the world of the wonderfully weird

Remind me later
Ford - This ‘65 Ford Mustang Has A Hellcat's Face And An E46 M3's Beating Heart - Tuning

The first-gen Ford Mustang is a car that still commands the utmost respect and only grows in charm. It’s arguably one of the greatest movie cars of all time too, thanks in no small part to Bullitt and a turtle-necked Steve McQueen.

It’s been celebrated in almost every way you thought possible. But now, a Californian custom shop has decided to breathe a new lease of life into the original pony.

Ford - This ‘65 Ford Mustang Has A Hellcat's Face And An E46 M3's Beating Heart - Tuning

These renderings are created by Abimelec Design and commissioned by Custom FN Customs – and yes, you are looking at a strange polymerisation process that combines a ’65 Mustang with a Dodge Challenger Hellcat. It will be called ‘’Wallenstein’’, and to help ascend Frankenstein’s Deutsch comrade even further into the depths of lunacy, the chassis and drivetrain will be adopted from an E46 BMW.

Ford - This ‘65 Ford Mustang Has A Hellcat's Face And An E46 M3's Beating Heart - Tuning

That means this slightly portly muscle car body will have a quintessentially German underbelly, both of which will cocoon an E46’s straight-six, as opposed to the traditional V8. Despite being predominantly based on a ’65 Mustang, the massively flared fenders mean that, from certain angles, the original car is barely noticeable.

Ironically, the first-gen Mustang and the BMW E46 actually have similar body dimensions in terms of width and wheelbase, so the mating process isn’t as difficult as you’d imagine. The bloated body also makes it considerably easier to add the Hellcat facelift, too.

Ford - This ‘65 Ford Mustang Has A Hellcat's Face And An E46 M3's Beating Heart - Tuning

Wallenstein has the potential to be something special. Infusing the best bits from three amazing cars that come from vastly different eras is something we rarely see, and on that basis alone, it sounds very tempting.

Do you agree?

More Ford posts

0 comments

Recommended Tuning This Mean E30 BMW 3-Series Is Hiding A Supercharged 1UZ V8 Car Throttle Submit Your Videos To Get Featured On Our Social Channels Tuning Meet The DMC Delorean With A 500bhp+ Kia Stinger GT V6 Tuning 582bhp AC Schnitzer G80 BMW M3 Arrives With 130kg Extra Downforce Tuning Here's An Update On The World's First V8-Swapped Tesla Tuning Top 10 Best Project Cars Submitted By You: From A Hakosuka To An Ex-Cop Car Tuning HKS Has Already Supercharged The New Toyota GR86 Tuning The Aston Martin DBS Can Sound As Good As A Pagani Zonda With A Little Work Tuning Abt Will Boost Your Hybrid Golf/Leon/Octavia/A3 To 272bhp Tuning This R56 MINI Cooper S Is Hiding A 414bhp M3 V8 And Subaru Subframes

Sign in to your Car Throttle account

or