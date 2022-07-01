This 1993 Mazda MX-5 Off-Roader Proves That The Answer Is Always Miata

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

As we know, the answer is always Miata. Now we’re sure that applies even if you’re looking for a vehicle to tackle rough and rocky terrain while taking in some rays. This 1993 Mazda Miata could be the ultimate off-roadster, and a seller in Las Vegas has it up for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $8,500 (approx. £7,000). The MX-5 (badged Miata in the US) has been given a three-inch suspension lift to raise its ground clearance for trips off the beaten track. Its wheel arches have also been suitably flared to accommodate the massive off-roading tyres fitted to some stylish-looking aftermarket alloy wheels.

A heavy-duty roll bar has also been fitted to the mighty Miata for safety – you wouldn’t want the only thing between you and a jagged rock face to be the standard flimsy windscreen if you rolled… This of course means the convertible roof has been deleted, although we can’t imagine there’s much of a chance of rain in the Nevada desert – make sure to bring some sun cream, though. There’s also a row of KC lights fitted to the top of the car, which certainly look the part, especially when the valiant Miata is loaded with all the necessary adventure-related supplies. The original 1.6-litre DOHC four-cylinder engine has been kept, but it’s now fitted with a 12 psi turbo and the ECU has been tuned to make the best use of it. To put that power down onto unpredictable terrain, the Miata’s rear diff has also been welded so one wheel can’t spin away all its torque.