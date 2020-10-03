This £18k Hyundai i30 N Is Pretty Much The Same As The New One - Just Cheaper

Hyundai may have just revealed a tweaked version of the i30 N, but early examples of the pre-update car can now be had for under £20k

Last week, Hyundai revealed a new and improved version of the i30 N. It’s fitted with all sorts of stuff you might want - a little more power, bigger brakes, forged wheels, and the option of a dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Oh, and, erm, light-up N badges on the seats. The thing is, these are all tweaks rather than fundamental changes. If you’re happy to do without them (and we’re definitely fine doing without illuminated badging), the pre-update version of the car has been around long enough to give some healthy depreciation-related savings.

We found a 2017 i30 N Performance on BuyaCar.co.uk, which is up for £18,290 - over £11,000 less than Hyundai charges for a brand new one. As it’s the Performance, you get more power (271bhp), bigger brakes, 19-inch wheels wrapped in bespoke Pirelli P Zeroes, and an electronically-controlled locking differential.

It’s finished in Performance Blue, which is arguably the best colour for the car. The equipment list on these doesn’t leave you wanting for much, meanwhile, with keyless entry, an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat and adaptive dampers all originally fitted as standard. You’ll get more gear with an FK8 Honda Civic Type R GT, but you won’t get one anywhere near as cheap as this, and you’ll need to live with the Marmite looks.