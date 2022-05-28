This 1,000bhp Speedkore Dodge Charger Is An Evil Racer For The Road
Dubbed ‘Hellucination’, the angry ’60s muscle car has finally been unleashed on public roads
If you couldn’t already tell, this isn’t your average 1968 Dodge Charger. In fact, barely anything from the original car remains. American firm Speedkore has completely transformed this Charger into an evil-looking, lightweight and insanely powerful driving machine. The Charger, aptly named “Hellucination”, was commissioned by Stellantis Group Design Chief Ralph Gilles, who described the project as his “dream car”.
The insanity begins under the hood, with its “Hellephant” 7.9-litre supercharged V8 capable of sending a ludicrous 1,000bhp to the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Custom-made 20-inch HRE rear wheels have been wrapped in 345/30 Pilot Sport 4S tyres to cope with the brutal power. Penske adjustable coilovers and Detroit Speed sway bars have been installed, while stopping power is provided by a Brembo-sourced six-piston calliper package upfront and a dual four-piston setup at the rear. Importantly, a Speedkore exhaust and a MagnaFlow muffler work in harmony to blast out the engine’s mighty roar and undoubtedly upset the owner’s neighbours in the process.
Speedkore developed a custom reinforced frame and roll cage for the build, alongside a carbon fibre floor for a race car-inspired chassis setup. The car’s unpainted carbon fibre exterior body panels are as impressive as they are eye-catching and remind onlookers that this is a special car. The interior has also had a lashing of carbon fibre applied, with the car’s dashboard, door panels and quarter panels using the lightweight material. Speedkore has installed a 2000-watt Kicker-sourced audio system with a six-speaker and two subwoofers, just in case the car’s engine and exhaust weren’t noisy enough.
Ralph Gilles is clearly delighted with his new ride, stating on Instagram, “The ‘68 Charger is my favourite vintage American car of all time … Having this incredible opportunity using the latest in fabrication technology, to blend the new and old school together like a fine cocktail, has been a truly enjoyable journey”. Good luck managing all that power, Ralph.
