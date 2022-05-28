This 1,000bhp Speedkore Dodge Charger Is An Evil Racer For The Road

If you couldn’t already tell, this isn’t your average 1968 Dodge Charger. In fact, barely anything from the original car remains. American firm Speedkore has completely transformed this Charger into an evil-looking, lightweight and insanely powerful driving machine. The Charger, aptly named “Hellucination”, was commissioned by Stellantis Group Design Chief Ralph Gilles, who described the project as his “dream car”.

The insanity begins under the hood, with its “Hellephant” 7.9-litre supercharged V8 capable of sending a ludicrous 1,000bhp to the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. Custom-made 20-inch HRE rear wheels have been wrapped in 345/30 Pilot Sport 4S tyres to cope with the brutal power. Penske adjustable coilovers and Detroit Speed sway bars have been installed, while stopping power is provided by a Brembo-sourced six-piston calliper package upfront and a dual four-piston setup at the rear. Importantly, a Speedkore exhaust and a MagnaFlow muffler work in harmony to blast out the engine’s mighty roar and undoubtedly upset the owner’s neighbours in the process.