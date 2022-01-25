These Amazing Drift Photos Were Taken On A Modified Game Boy Camera

Modern camera technology means even consumers on more limited budgets can get hold of highly advanced photography equipment. Some, however, find it more fun to stick to the past. And we’re not talking about hand-me-down film cameras - no, today we’re discussing the Game Boy Camera.

First released nearly 25 years ago, the device slides into the Game Boy’s cartridge slot, and once there, it can take diddly 128×112 pixel greyscale images. Should you have also splashed out on the Game Boy Printer that came out the same year - which is little more than a glorified receipt printer - you could make physical copies of your work too.