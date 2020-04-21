There's A New, Faster Hyundai Veloster N With DCT And Overboost
The DCT version of the Veloster N is half a second quicker to 62mph than the six-speed manual
Following a teaser that dropped last week, Hyundai has fully revealed a dual-clutch gearbox version of the Veloster N. And how’s this for a kicker: it’s half a second quicker to 62mph than the six-speed manual, dispatching the benchmark sprint in just 5.6 seconds.
The all-new, wet-clutch automatic transmission isn’t the only new thing, either. ‘N DCT’ cars have an overboost function which increases the torque by seven per cent while improving the gearbox’s response for 20 seconds. It’s called, erm, N Grin Shift. Yes, really. Or NGS, if you prefer.
Probably best we move swiftly on, ignoring the other bit of the press release where the Veloster N is referred to as a “Corner Rascal”. Thankfully, there’s plenty else to talk about, including a launch control system, and ‘N Track Sense Shift (NTS)’, which Hyundai says, “discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance”.
If that last element sounds a little intrusive, you’ll be able to switch it off via the improved infotainment system, now working out of a bigger eight-inch display.
The final tweak for the 2020 Veloster N is the new ‘N Light’ bucket seats. The name has a double meaning - the chairs are each 2kg less bulky than the standard items, and they’re also fitted with illuminating N logos on the backrests. You’re now no doubt keen to point out that BMW does something similar, but don’t forget - the boss of Hyundai’s N division is former BMW M man Albert Biermann.
We can expect the dual-clutch gearbox to make its way onto the closely related i30 N soon. Hyundai may not be finished fiddling with the fast Veloster either - a prototype with a 2.5-litre inline-four was spotted in South Korea a few days ago.
