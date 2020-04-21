There's A New, Faster Hyundai Veloster N With DCT And Overboost

The DCT version of the Veloster N is half a second quicker to 62mph than the six-speed manual

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Following a teaser that dropped last week, Hyundai has fully revealed a dual-clutch gearbox version of the Veloster N. And how’s this for a kicker: it’s half a second quicker to 62mph than the six-speed manual, dispatching the benchmark sprint in just 5.6 seconds. The all-new, wet-clutch automatic transmission isn’t the only new thing, either. ‘N DCT’ cars have an overboost function which increases the torque by seven per cent while improving the gearbox’s response for 20 seconds. It’s called, erm, N Grin Shift. Yes, really. Or NGS, if you prefer.

Probably best we move swiftly on, ignoring the other bit of the press release where the Veloster N is referred to as a “Corner Rascal”. Thankfully, there’s plenty else to talk about, including a launch control system, and ‘N Track Sense Shift (NTS)’, which Hyundai says, “discerns when road conditions are optimal for dynamic driving and activates automatically, selecting the right gear and shift timing just like a professional race car driver to provide optimal performance”. If that last element sounds a little intrusive, you’ll be able to switch it off via the improved infotainment system, now working out of a bigger eight-inch display.