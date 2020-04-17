There's A Ducati Panigale V4 R Lego Technic Model And We Want It

Due for release in June, the new Lego Technic Ducati is made up of 646 pieces and has a working gearbox

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

Lego has the world of cars pretty well covered. From the now larger Speed Champions sets to a Technic version of Dom Toretto’s Dodge Charger of all things, the world’s your oyster. But motorbikes? That’s a realm far less explored by the Danish toy brand. It’s making up for this omission massively, however, with the incoming release of a Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R. Even in photos, it looks magnificent, we think.

It’s a more modestly-sized set, in case you’re worried about it taking up an inordinate amount of time (although we suspect you might have a surplus of that right now). You’re looking at 646 pieces, which when put together make up a 32 centimetre-long, 16 centimetre-high model.

Like any motoring Technic set worth its salt, there is some degree of functionality in the finished product. The front and rear suspension can be actuated, and the steering works. There’s even a two-speed gearbox. The kickstand is a neat touch, but if preferred, it can be kept up with a paddock stand.