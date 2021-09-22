There's A €3000 Prior Design's Dacia Duster Widebody Kit And We Don't Hate It

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

As discussed we’ve already discussed once today, the cars of Renault subsidiary Dacia offer remarkable value for money. Ever since it was launched here, the Sandero has been the UK’s cheapest new car, and the inbound Citroen Ami won’t threaten its position, as the dinky French EV is classed as a quadricycle. If you want a crossover you’re covered too, with the Romanian brand offering the Duster for the low, low price of £13,995. It doesn’t offer much in the way of style or street cred, but such things are beyond its remit. Regardless, Prior Design seems to think this needs to be rectified.

First revealed late last year, Prior’s Dacia widebody kit (there’s a combination of words we never thought we’d see) has just gone on sale. You’re looking at €2,995 (£2,580) for the core kit plus an additional €299 (£260) if you want the boot spoiler as well. The main kit features wheel arch extensions, a new front splitter, side skirts and a beefy rear diffuser. All of that will fit any Duster from the 2013 facelifted version onwards.

The new parts are made from a “fibreglass Dura-Flex mixture” which Prior says “is characterized by an excellent surface structure, offers sufficient flexibility with high stability at the same time and enables you to paint it easily and inexpensively.”