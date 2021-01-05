The Zyrus LP1200 Strada Is A Road-Legal Monster With Lambo Blood

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

In GT racing championships, power outputs tend to top out around 600bhp. The cars are often capable of more, but restrictor plates keep the internally combusted violence pegged back. Unless that is, you’re racing in the fantastically-named Norwegian Extreme GT championship. This is an open-class competition, and as a consequence, much of the field is made up of cars developing over 1000bhp. One of these is the Zyrus LP1200 R, a Lamborghini Super Trofeo-based headcase with unique bodywork and a twin-turbo conversion giving a near-1200bhp output. And now, there’s a road-legal version.

It’s called the LP1200 Strada, and although it looks if anything more unhinged than the R, it does come with a less bonkers setting for street use. Well, marginally less - in its road-friendly mode, the Strada still puts out 900bhp. If you’d like, the car’s various settings can be played with via a smartphone app. Once you’re at the track, the twin-turbocharged V10 can be turned back up to its top setting, giving nearly 1200bhp. Quite a figure for a car weighing just 1427kg. Ensuring it sticks to the asphalt once a corner is reached, the aero package generates 2010kg of downforce at 124mph. The Strada in these images wears Michelin Pilot Sport slicks, although the customer cars will be delivered with Cup 2R road boots, which will be used to attempt the street legal records at the Nurburgring and Spa Francorchamps.