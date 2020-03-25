The World's First Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Makes 643whp, And That's Just The Start

Although there are some significantly faster versions of the already brisk mid-engined ‘C8’ Corvette on the way, aftermarket alternatives are already being worked on for the especially impatient among us. And of course, some of those involve turbochargers.

Hennessey says it’s first to have strapped a couple of snails to the C8’s new ‘LT2’ naturally-aspirated push-rod V8, a claim which looks to hold up. The car’s already been on the dyno with the turbos running at 5psi, resulting in 643hp and 570lb ft of torque at the wheels, improvements of 177whp and 119lb ft respectively.