The VW Arteon R-Line Edition (Almost) Makes Up For The VR6 That Never Happened

Limited to 250 units, the R-Line Edition adds some lovely gloss black trim and extra equipment to the handsome fastback

Share Tweet Email Whatsapp

The VW Arteon is a car with its fair share of flaws, but one thing you can’t fault is the way the fastback looks. It’s a handsome thing, no? And now, VW has put together the most aesthetically pleasing version yet. Makes up for that rumoured Arteon VR6 that never made production, doesn’t it? Well, almost. It’s dubbed the Arteon R-Line Edition, and it’s littered with lots of lovely bits and pieces you can’t spec on any other derivative of the vehicle.

Enhancing what could already be considered VW’s most attractive car is a new contrasting roof, 20-inch Rosario alloy wheels, bumper trim and grille and all in gloss black. The body finish - Moonstone Grey - is also something reserved for the R-Line Edition and the R-Line Edition alone. Inside, you’ll find the Nappa leather package fitted as standard, along with a Discover Pro infotainment system and Digital Cockpit. Also on the standard equipment list is Park Assist, Adaptive Distance Control and fancy LED headlights with Dynamic Light Assist.

Although you can (but probably shouldn’t) spec a standard Arteon with 1.5-litre petrol engine, VW has only made the pokier powertrains available in the R-Line Edition. Each displaces 2.0 litres and is hooked up to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The most powerful diesel option is good for 237bhp, although the one you really want is the 268bhp petrol for a handy 5.6-second 0-62mph time and an electronically-limited 155mph top speed.