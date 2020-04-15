The VW Arteon R Has Been Spotted Hammering Around The Nurburgring
A faster version of VW's handsome Arteon will be with us soon, powered by the same engine as the Golf 8 R
A BMW M3 is great and all, but do you really need all that power? Wouldn’t you rather have something with a more useable output and the security of all-wheel drive? Perhaps with a little less flashiness? Sounds like you need the incoming VW Arteon R.
It’ll soon be bringing an air of sensibleness to the world of performance saloons (even though it’s actually a hatchback in a three-box saloon-like shape), and while VW isn’t ready to show it off just yet, it has been spotted undergoing testing at the Nurburgring.
The prototype may be bereft of R badges, but there are plenty of telltale signs. We have some spangly blue brake calipers shining bright behind the multispoke wheels, bigger intakes flanking the Arteon’s enormo-grille, and a quad exhaust outlet. It has trapezoidal pipes rather than usual ovals, although as shown by the Toaureg R, VW is happy to play around with the familiar R-ecipe.
Providing propulsion will be the same EA888 inline-four turbo engine set to be used by the new Golf R, with an expected output of around 330bhp. That’s an increase of over 60bhp compared to the most powerful 2.0 TSI Arteon in the current range, which might be enough to sneak the 0-62mph time under the five-second mark.
For those needing to cart around more stuff, we’re expecting there to be a ‘Shooting Brake’ estate version too. A non-R Arteon wagon was spotted undergoing cold weather testing earlier this year, and we don’t see why VW wouldn’t offer an all-powerful version of each derivative. Keep those fingers crossed.
