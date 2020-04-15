The VW Arteon R Has Been Spotted Hammering Around The Nurburgring

A BMW M3 is great and all, but do you really need all that power? Wouldn’t you rather have something with a more useable output and the security of all-wheel drive? Perhaps with a little less flashiness? Sounds like you need the incoming VW Arteon R.

It’ll soon be bringing an air of sensibleness to the world of performance saloons (even though it’s actually a hatchback in a three-box saloon-like shape), and while VW isn’t ready to show it off just yet, it has been spotted undergoing testing at the Nurburgring.