The Veloqx Fangio Is A Ferrari F12 In A Scary Suit

Even after the arrival of even spicier special projects, the F12tdf remains right up there on the list of the most bonkers cars Ferrari has ever made. That being said, it’s seemingly not batshit enough for some. This is where the Veloqx Fangio comes in. It’s one of those coachbuilt supercars that seem to be all the rage right now, taking the guts of an F12 - thought to be the tdf version - and clothing it in all-new bodywork. Dramatic bodywork, at that - we have a wraparound windscreen/front window combo, vents aplenty, and a huge rear wing that looks like a giant boomerang.

Image via YouTube/TheTFJJ

Subtle the Fangio is not, but it’s not intended to win beauty contests - that busy bodywork is the result of three years of CFD aero research. Technical details are thin on the ground, but we can clearly see the Fangio wears slick tyres, which are apparently lifted from an LMP2 car. Thanks to these super-sticky boots plus racing brakes and a V12 engine that will be producing at least 769bhp, this thing is said to be faster than a GT3 car. Speaking of motorsport, we should probably delve into the intention for this car. Veloqx is a British race team that once upon a time ran a couple of Audi R8 prototypes, coming second at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2004. Veloqx boss Sam Li, who once commissioned the one-off F12 TRS via Ferrari’s special projects division, has his sights set on the famous endurance race once more.

There’s a twist, though. The intention is for Veloqx to enter the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2025 onwards using a mix of low or zero-emission fuels, although speaking to Motorsport.com, Li suggested the team could come back to endurance racing earlier.