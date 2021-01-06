or register
The V6-Powered GT-S Is Now The Only Kia Stinger You Can Buy

The refreshed Kia Stinger is now on sale in the UK, but you can only have one with a V6

By and large, Kia Stinger buyers want as many cylinders as possible. From launch, most opted for the 3.3-litre, twin-turbo V6, so now the facelifted version of the fastback is in the UK, that’s the only engine you can have.

That engine now breathes through a new exhaust system with an electronically-controlled butterfly valve, promising to give “a more prominent, deeper exhaust note in Sport driving modes, or a quieter, more subdued exhaust note in Eco or Comfort mode,” Kia say.

The inline four diesel and petrol versions of the Stinger were dropped shortly before this facelifted model was launched
We always found the noise made by the Stinger’s V6 to be a little disappointing, so we’re looking forward to hearing the facelift car’s fettled soundtrack. The 361bhp six-pot powers the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, providing a 4.7 second 0-62mph time and a top speed of 167mph.

The new pipework isn’t Kia’s only improvement to the car. The interior is treated to new a 64-colour ambient lighting system, an improved 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and some new metal and gloss black trim pieces.

From the outside, the Stinger doesn’t look all that different, but there are a few styling tweaks. The light clusters have been redesigned, with the rears gaining snazzy chequered flag-patterned indicators each made up of 10 LEDs. There’s also a new 19-inch wheel option.

At £42,595 it’s about £1500 more expensive than before, while still undercutting the likes of the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW M340i by £10,000. The standard spec of the Kia is far better than any of its pricier German rivals, too.

