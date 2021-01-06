The V6-Powered GT-S Is Now The Only Kia Stinger You Can Buy
The refreshed Kia Stinger is now on sale in the UK, but you can only have one with a V6
By and large, Kia Stinger buyers want as many cylinders as possible. From launch, most opted for the 3.3-litre, twin-turbo V6, so now the facelifted version of the fastback is in the UK, that’s the only engine you can have.
That engine now breathes through a new exhaust system with an electronically-controlled butterfly valve, promising to give “a more prominent, deeper exhaust note in Sport driving modes, or a quieter, more subdued exhaust note in Eco or Comfort mode,” Kia say.
We always found the noise made by the Stinger’s V6 to be a little disappointing, so we’re looking forward to hearing the facelift car’s fettled soundtrack. The 361bhp six-pot powers the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, providing a 4.7 second 0-62mph time and a top speed of 167mph.
The new pipework isn’t Kia’s only improvement to the car. The interior is treated to new a 64-colour ambient lighting system, an improved 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and some new metal and gloss black trim pieces.
From the outside, the Stinger doesn’t look all that different, but there are a few styling tweaks. The light clusters have been redesigned, with the rears gaining snazzy chequered flag-patterned indicators each made up of 10 LEDs. There’s also a new 19-inch wheel option.
At £42,595 it’s about £1500 more expensive than before, while still undercutting the likes of the Audi S5 Sportback and BMW M340i by £10,000. The standard spec of the Kia is far better than any of its pricier German rivals, too.
